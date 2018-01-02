Mary Alice (Suhr) Kraus, 89, Bayard

Mary Alice (Suhr) Kraus 89 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Friday December 29, 2017 at Chimney Rock Villa.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be established to the Faith United Church of Christ. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Mary was born Dec 26th 1928 to Dewey and Caroline Suhr. She went to grade school at District 13 just North of Chimney Rock. She graduated from the Bayard High School in 1947. She grew up working with her brother Dean and her father on the farm.

She married Henry (Hank) Kraus Jan. 8th 1948 at the Court House in Gering and set up house in Pine Bluffs, WY. They lived in Minatare for 18 years, in 1966 they moved to Bayard where they farmed until 1983.

She belonged to the Pleasant Hour Club at Minatare until 1966. She belonged to the Red Willow Club in Bayard until her death. Member of the Faith United Church of Christ since 1950 where she taught Sunday School for 25 years.

Mary is survived by her brothers Gary Suhr and George (Sue) Suhr; sister Helen (Don) Conklin; son Terry Kraus; grandson Jeremy Kraus; granddaughters Paullette (Ed) Christensen, Teresa Larouere and Stephanie Kraus; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law Lavinia Suhr; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard (Pat) Kraus and numerous nieces and nephews and “special family friends Dallas, Gail and Ryan Maxwell.”

She was preceded in death by parents, husband Henry, daughter Joyce Colleen Kraus, brother Dean Suhr and nephew Keith Suhr.