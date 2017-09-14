Mary Ann Frick, 73, Minatare

Mary Ann Frick, 73, of Minatare, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place at her request at Jolliffe Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Cliff Transmeier officiating. Memorials may be made to the Minatare Fire Department PO 483, Minatare, NE 69356.

Mary Ann was born at her parent’s farm home near Bayard on August 24, 1944. She was the youngest child of Philip Henkel Sr. and Mary (Wise) Henkel. Mary attended school at North #96 and attended Hope Congregational Church where she was also confirmed. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1962.

She married Donald Frick on October 8, 1970. Mary was employed at Heritage Nursing Home, Harrys Chef Café and at Wal-Mart from 2002 until 2012.

Mary is survived by her son, Timothy; sisters, Helen Dillman, Elsie Blome and Lydia Schmall; brothers, Harry and Phillip; friend, Rose Greckel; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mollie Henkel, Irene Mehling and Esther Meter; and friend, Jane Contreras.

Mary was always kind and loving and left us much too soon.