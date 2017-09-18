Mary Ann McCready, 81, formerly of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Denver Hospice Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Aspen Mortuary in Commerce City, CO and at 10 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Mary was the eldest daughter of John and Nellie Bibbey of Mitchell. Mary graduated from Mitchell High in 1954 and married Richard “Dick” McCready on July 3, 1954.

Mary worked for local farmers in the Michell area during harvest. She also worked in retail for many years with Karpen Jewelry, LB Murphy and Valley Bowling Lanes of Mitchell. She later became the co-owner of Classic Jewels in Scottsbluff. She enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, going to movies and dancing on Saturday nights.

Mary was past president of the Eagles Axillary of Scottsbluff and a member of the Moose lodge.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” McCready of 63 loving years; daughters, Debra (Tom) Phillips of Commerce City, CO and Tina Dillon (Ron Cathey) of Wichita, KS; son, John (Susan) McCready of Maxwell, NE; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Mary was preceeded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Bibbey; brothers, Vernon Ray, Pat and Jack; and sister, Emma Freese.