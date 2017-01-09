Mary Elizabeth (Rainey) Wecker, 74, Lyman

Mary Elizabeth (Rainey) Wecker, 74, of Lyman, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at her home. Her Rite of a Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Richard Neugebauer officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be on hour prior to service time at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s honor be made in care of the Lyman Fire Department, or to the Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Mary was born March 7, 1942 in Williamsburg, KY to Courtney and Helen (Trusty) Rainey. He received her education and graduated high school in Kentucky. She married Allen B. Scheirer on Nov 5, 1964 and their daughter Lori was born on Aug 23, 1966. Allen passed away on May 31, 1971. She moved to the Torrington area in 1976 and worked in Lyman, NE where she met John Wecker. They were married September 28, 1985 and made their home in Lyman.

Mary was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, she loved being around family and was an avid reader.

Mary is survived by her husband John; daughter Lori (Michael) Schaffer; grandsons Chris and Heath Hill; great grandsons Jackson and Corbin Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents and brothers Richard and James Rainey preceded her in death.