Mary Ida Hooper, Alliance

Mary Ida Hooper, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 at her home in Alliance.

She was born May 23, 1924 to Tom and Nellie Patton on their ranch southeast of Ellsworth, NE in Garden County. She attended country school and spent 2 years attending Alliance High School. Later, she finished her high school education by taking correspondence courses.

She and Donald Hooper were married on November 3, 1945. She became the best help mate he could have asked for. They were together 72 years.

To this union was born Sharon, Evelyn, Theresa, Dan and Rita. Mary taught them all to work hard and be proud of a job well done.

Mary and Donald worked on his parent’s ranch northeast of Ellsworth for many years. They later worked on ranches around Valentine, Gordon, Merriman and Hyannis. Eventually they bought a home in Alliance where Mary worked for Woolrich until its closing. She then worked for Mini-Mart and telemarketing.

Her yard, vegetable garden and flowers were her passion. She shared flowers and garden produce with friends, neighbors, and family until the fall of 2017.

Mary left behind to celebrate her life, her husband, her daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Woods and Theresa (Jack) Woods both of Alliance, and her son, Dan (Tara) Hooper of Merriman. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Young of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded to Heaven by her parents, her sisters, Leota and Julia, her brothers, William, Robert and Charles, her daughters, Rita (Dwyane) Dubs and grandson, Lewis Henry Dubs, her daughter, Evelyn Rice and sons-in-law, Charles Coker and Lee Rice.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Glenn Johnson officiating. Mary loved the color lavender and requests those attending to celebrate her in wearing shades of lavender. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.