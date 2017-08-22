Mary Jane Worth, 85, Gering

Mary Jane Worth, age 85, of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff at 10:00 am with Pastor Phil Found officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Tributes of sympathy may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Mary was born June 29, 1932 at Hardin, MT to Dave and Mary (Michaels) Richard. She received her early education at Gering schools. On February 12, 1950, Mary married Ervin Worth and together they made their home in the Scottsbluff area, where they have spent the remainders of their lives. From this union, four children were born. She was a member of the Gering Eagle Auxiliary for many years.

Mary is survived by her children Rick (Jeanette) Worth of Ft. Collins, CO, Debbie Donohoe of Omaha, NE, Ronda (Tim) Lane of Austin, TX, brothers Donald Richard of Banner County, NE, Jake Richard of Scottsbluff, NE, sisters Martha Jerrod of Denver, CO, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dave and Mary Richard, husband Ervin Worth, son Jim Worth, son-in-law Robert (Feather) Donohoe, sisters Esther and Julia McGuyer, and brother David Lee Richard.