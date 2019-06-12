Mary Joan Wiegers

“Mary Jo” received a call that she could not refuse on 6/10/19. It was an opportunity that she couldn’t miss where love, laughter, and joy would overflow. It was a large reunion of family and friends that she hadn’t seen for quite some time. Her new assignment will take her to a place where she will bake chocolate cake & cinnamon rolls and cook wonderful meals until her heart’s content, she will continue to crochet beautiful afghans and tea towels, she will enjoy playing cards with anyone who will join her at the table, and she will continuously help to prepare the perfect accommodations for all of those who will join her for a “visit” in the future. Her work on earth is finished but her heavenly angel wings were just acquired.

Mary Jo was born on March 24, 1934 in Bridgeport, NE. Her parents were Florence (Scull) and Frank Catron. She was blessed with many siblings, who she loved as her own children. At the age of 17 she married the love of her life Kenneth Wiegers and they lived in Bridgeport until 1995 when they moved to the “cabin” at Lake McConaughy. Together they raised Mary Jo’s three brothers and shared two biological children, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren together along with many other “kids,” “grandkids,” and “great-grandkids” that they adopted throughout the years. She worked various jobs including removing tracers from belts at the Sioux Ordinance in Sidney, NE, cooking at the Bridgeport School, making drapes at Trimline in Scottsbluff, creating capacitors at Midwick in Oshkosh and of course the one she enjoyed the most, being a wonderful homemaker to her family.

Mary Jo will be sorely missed by all who came into contact with her, but she is no longer having pain nor suffering from her short battle with cancer and for that we are grateful. A special thank you goes out to Jan Bayne and the Hospice Staff for the care that they provided throughout this transition.

Mary Jo is survived by her sweetheart of 68 years Kenneth Wiegers of Lewellen, her son Kenny Dean Wiegers (Susan) of Stevensville, MT, and daughter Karen Thrasher (Steve) of Gering, NE; Grandchildren MaryAnn Seversen (Lee) of Stevensville, MT, Keith Wiegers of Stevensville, MT, and Stephanie Hawley (James) of Gering, NE; Great-Grandchildren Brody & Garrett Seversen, Vivienne Wiegers, and Kealan & Kailar Hawley; Siblings Villa Lea Williamson (Larry) of Canyon, TX, Richard Catron (Vikki) of Bridgeport, NE, and Mick Catron of Lindenwald, NJ; Sister In Laws Alberta & Annie Catron; multiple Nieces & Nephews as well as many other family and friends that she loved dearly.

She has been reunited with her parents, grandparents, brothers Donald Catron & Gaylen Catron, and sister Shirley Jean Bingham as well as many other family and friends.

There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, June 22nd from 11-3 PM at the cabin (35 Erbs 2, Lewellen, NE 69147) for those who knew and loved her and would like to fellowship in her honor. A small lunch will be provided. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a future date.

Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com