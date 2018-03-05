Mary L. Parks, 95, Scottsbluff

Mary L. Parks, 95, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Vince Parsons as celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the church. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the St. Agnes School Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mary Lucille Parks was born November 27, 1922 in Scottsbluff to Frances H. and Myrtle M. (Schaffer) Schafer. She grew up and received her education in Scottsbluff and graduated Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1940. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College for two years, and for a short time taught school at the Trail School in the Mitchell Valley area.

On July 28, 1944, she married James E. Parks in Scottsbluff. They made their home in Scottsbluff where they raised their family. Following James’ death in 1972, Mary began working as the receptionist for Dr.’s Campbell, Landers and Lacey, a position she held until retiring in 1986.

She was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and was a former member of the Altar Society.

She is survived by her sons, James F. (Jane) Parks of Branson, MO and Tom (Michele) Parks of Scottsbluff, her grandchildren Jeremy (Courtney Pinard) Parks of Omaha, NE, Kristin (Scott) Petty of Omaha, NE and Kortney Parks, also of Omaha. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, Riley Parks and Maelyn Petty both of Omaha, and a brother Jack Schafer of Gering.

Her parents, her husband James and brothers Howard and Dick preceded her in death.