Mary L. Soper, 84, Kimball

Mary L. Soper, 84, of Kimball, died in Castro Valley, California on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball with Father Mike McDermott officiating; burial services to follow at Kimball Cemetery. Catholic Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. with visitation following at Cantrell Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9. The casket will be closed. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the Kimball Senior Friendship Center. The services for Mary have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Mary Louise Soper was born in Kimball, Nebraska on May 31, 1934, the daughter of Ulrich and Alice (Whalen) Pedrett. Mary grew up and graduated from high school in Kimball. On May 3, 1958, she married Ronald Soper in Kimball. They lived in Scottsbluff until returning to Kimball in 1965. They owned and operated the Soper Insurance Agency, now known as Kimball Insurance, Inc.

Survivors include her son Richard (Jamie) Soper of Kimball, NE; daughter Rochael (George) Soper Adranly of Castro Valley, CA;

brother Robert (Kay) Pedrett of Sugar Land, TX; grandchildren Raylyn Soper and Ryan Soper. She was preceded in death by her

parents, husband, son Ronald Steven Soper and brothers William Pedrett and Albert Pedrett.