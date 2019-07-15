Mary Laws, 78, Scottsbluff

Mary Laws, 78, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday the 10th of July at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Private family interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Mary’s honor be made in care of the PEO Continuing Education Fund. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mary’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Mary Ellen (Atkinson) Laws was born April 3, 1941, in Ft. Collins, Colorado to David and Doris Atkinson, the first of their four children. She married her husband of 53 years, Gerald (Jerry) Laws, in 1962. In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Ft. Collins and then Denver, managing apartment buildings and starting their family. They moved to Scottsbluff in 1966 and lived there the remainder of their lives.

Mom had the most amazing story, most never knew it. She was strong in surprising ways and happy in refreshing ways. She accepted people, welcomed them, fed them. There was always room for one more. She never taught the ways of dieting or low self-esteem. She taught strength and grace and service. She taught fashion and food and self-worth. She let her children be brave, and was brave enough to let them fly when they were grown. She wore lipstick and earrings every day, and gave out hugs like candy. Mom laughed with ease. She was a true friend, a loyal daughter, a faithful wife, the ultimate Mom and Grandma.

Mom raised four boys and one daughter; she accepted her children’s marriages and supported them; she showed up and helped at all the right times and stayed home when she needed to. She built an incredible marriage to an incredible man and maintained it for 53 years until his death. She was bright and funny, kind, patient and strong. She was not a complainer. She had beautiful hands; she had a beautiful soul.

Mary Ellen Atkinson Laws was the real deal. She was the best mother, the best grandmother. A child of the King. With great anticipation, we look forward to seeing her again. “It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever.” 1 Corinthians 15:52.

Mary is survived by her mother, Doris Atkinson Bice (102 Years); her children Matt (Robin) Laws, David (Connie) Laws, Andy (Jessy) Laws, Stephen (Jill) Laws, Rebecca (Tyler) Marsh; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Louanne (Donald) Johnson, Margie (Bruce) Wagner; brother Clark Atkinson; sister-in-law Carol McCormick, and much extended family.