Mary Lou White, 87, Oshkosh

Mary Lou White, 87, of Oshkosh passed away Monday morning, January 15, 2018 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Sister Anne Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the White family.
A full obituary will be posted when available.