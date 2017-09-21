Mary Louise “Marylou” Dahlgren, 81, Alliance

Mary Louise “Marylou” Dahlgren, 81, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was born in Alliance, Nebraska, daughter of Edna and J. Chris Nielsen. Marylou was raised in Alliance, Nebraska, graduating from Alliance High and marrying Robert Dahlgren (also of Alliance) in 1956. They re-located to Colorado and Oklahoma to pursue their education and start their family, which included son Russell of Cheyenne, Wyoming and daughter Marci Toler of Greeley, Colorado. Over the years, Marylou lived in St. Louis, Missouri; Laramie, Wyoming; Ft. Collins and Greeley, Colorado.

Marylou was active in the United States Tennis Association, serving as an umpire for numerous local and national matches. Returning to Colorado in the early 1980’s, she was a trusted real estate agent and insurance agent before turning her focus to sharing God’s message through her work at Group Publishing.

Upon her retirement, she devoted her attention to her beloved grandchildren (Katherine, and Geoffrey Toler). She loved the outdoors, adventure, reading, sewing, story-telling and her grandchildren.

Marylou is survived by her children, Russell and Marci; her daughter-in-law, Carol; her son-in-law Terry; her grandchildren, Katherine and Geoffrey; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Barbara Nielsen; her nieces and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and grandchild, Joseph Mitchell.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Her ashes will be buried in the Alliance Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to the Trinity Lutheran School of Greeley, Colorado Scholarship Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.