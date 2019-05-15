Mary M. Belman, 87, Scottsbluff

Mary M. Belman, 87, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. At her request, cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be a Rosary recited at 6 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Church. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Mary was born November 23, 1931 at Marquez, Texas to Librado and Andrea (Saldana) Martinez. The family moved to the Lyman, Nebraska area where she received her education. Mary was a homemaker, in-home daycare provider, and later in life, a caregiver to her daughter.

Mary is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, son Jim Belman, daughter Dorothy Belman, twin sister Manuela Aguilar, a brother Marcos Martinez, Sr, and sisters Mabel Gutierrez, Rafaela Santiago, and Concepcion Hernandez.