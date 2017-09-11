Marie Martin, 87, Scottsbluff

Marie Martin, 87 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab Center.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. At her request, cremation has taken place. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marie was born on February 3, 1930 in Lyman, Nebraska to Jake and Eva (Reichel) Strecker. She attended the Scottsbluff public schools. She loved her family and will be sadly missed.

Marie is survived by her daughter Coleen Dapper, son Peter Jacob Bauer, three grandchildren and several great grandchildren, sister Lori Schwindt and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Edward, Jacob and William and sister Ruth Grentz.