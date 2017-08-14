Mary May Middleton, 92, Bridgeport

Mary May Middleton, 92, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport. Her funeral service will be held Friday, August 18, 2017, 10am at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Ray Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. There is no scheduled visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Mary’s honor be made in care of the church or Prairie Winds Community Center. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Mary was born April 5, 1925 in Lisco, NE to Clive L. and A. Pearl (Rutton) Shryer. She attended rural schools and graduated from Garden County High School in 1943. Since she had taken Normal Training, she was able to acquire a teaching certificate.

Mary taught in rural schools while pursuing her education. She graduated from Scottsbluff Junior College with an Associate Degree in Education. She taught in Scottsbluff Public Schools for three and a half years. She came to Bridgeport in 1959, and married Floyd R. Middleton on February 13, 1960. She graduated from Chadron State in 1966 with a BA Degree in Education. She retired from Bridgeport Public Schools in 1987. She continued to substitute for another fifteen years.

Mary was a member of both state and national teacher’s associations. She was also a member of the First Baptist church in Bridgeport.

She is survived by her sisters Jean Muhr of Bridgeport, Merna (Terry) Hatcher of Gering; brother Lonnie (Rosie) Shryer of Granada Hills, CA; sister in law Nancy Shryer of Dallas, TX; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Her husband Floyd, brothers Ken and Vern and sister in law Ann preceded her in death.