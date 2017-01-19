Matha Christina (Hansen) Hollinrake, 85, Hemingford

Matha Christina (Hansen) Hollinrake, 85, of Hemingford, Nebraska, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Matha was born May 10, 1931 in Hemingford to Martin Christian and Mary Barbara (Walters) Hansen. She was the youngest of four children. Matha married James “Jim” Hollinrake on July 14, 1952 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford. The couple has two sons, Steven and Gary.

Matha’s passion was the Village of Hemingford, and she had a lifelong career in finance, real estate, and church and community service. Always on the move to better herself, Matha’s “last retirement” was from the role of real estate agent at age 80. Matha attended school in Hemingford graduating high school in 1948. Immediately after graduation she took a job at the Bank of Hemingford. Her responsibilities there grew to include managing the bank’s insurance agency and involvement in loans. Her advancements eventually placed her in charge of bank operations and supervising five employees. Matha retired from the bank after 35 years of service. Her subsequent career endeavors included time as a bank examiner for the state of Nebraska, branch manager for Nile Valley Federal Savings & Loan, and real estate agent with Buchfinck, Inc.

Matha’s volunteer service included serving as Cub Scout Den Mother and secretary-treasurer for the Cub Scout Pack; many years typing bulletins and keeping books for St. Bridget’s church; member of Hemingford Ministerial Association; member, treasurer, and president of the Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary; secretary-treasurer and board member for Hemingford Christmas Diorama; secretary-treasurer of the Village of Hemingford Planning and Zoning Committee; president and multi-year member of the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce; vice-chair of the Hemingford Centennial Committee; volunteer office worker for Social Services; election to the Hemingford Village Board; and serving as mayor of Hemingford.

Matha spent many years assisting elderly in Hemingford with their insurance and medical-related paperwork.

Matha was a life-long learner obtaining licenses and certifications in banking, insurance, securities, and real estate. Her long time goal of obtaining a college degree was achieved when, in her 60’s, she received an Associate’s Degree in Business from Nebraska Western College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management from Chadron State College.

Despite repeated family suggestions for relocation, she made it clear to us that Hemingford always was, and always would be her home. Our family has special thanks for her many friends, neighbors, and community members who gave her the assistance she needed to stay in her home.

Matha is survived by her sons, Steve (Jeannette) Hollinrake of Columbus, NE and Gary (Peggy) Hollinrake of Hemingford; her sister, Helga Tschacher of Scottsbluff; 4 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, 5 step grandchildren, 7 step great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her Sunday afternoon card group.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Martin and Mary Hansen, sister Ann Johnson, infant brother Carl Hansen, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 20 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford with Father Roy Pasala and Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Wake services will be held at the church at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Hemingford from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Hemingford Christmas Diorama, Hemingford Legion Veteran’s Memorial Park, or the donor’s choice.