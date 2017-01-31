Mattie Elizabeth Darnall, 99, Harrisburg

Mattie Elizabeth Darnall, 99, of Harrisburg, NE, died Thursday, January 26, 2017. Funeral services will be Thursday, Febr. 2 at 1:30 P.M. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Father Mark Selvey officiating. Interment is at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2- 7 P.M. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorial have been established to the Harrisburg Episcopal Church and the Banner County Vol. Fire Dept. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Mattie was born June 12, 1917 in Pattonsburg, MO., to Earl and Ruth (Hecker) Lane. At an early age, the family moved from Missouri to Nebraska. Mattie received her education from Banner County schools and graduated in 1935.

Mattie married her high school sweetheart, Harvey W. Darnall and they shared and celebrated 70 wonderful years together. Harvey passed away in 2006.

Mattie and Harvey ranched together in Banner County. Mattie was a founding member of The Good Shepherd of the Plains Episcopal Church of Harrisburg, a 50 year member of Eastern Star, an accomplished tole painter and pilot; a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother great- grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Survivors include a son, Gary H. (Emilie) Darnall of Harrisburg, and a daughter, Geraldine G. (Larry) Price of Mobile, AL., and a sister, Joyce L. (Robert) Osterhoudt of Boise, ID. and nephew Joseph J Carroll of Oldenburg, IN. Grandchildren: Lisa (Robert ) Brenner, Lane (Robin) Darnall of Harrisburg, Timothy Price of Deltona FL., Jeffrey (Julie) Price of Flowood, MS., and Shawn (Kellie) of Pelham, MS. Great grandchildren: Mattie (Robert) Bray of Cheyenne, WY., George Lapaseotes of Sidney, NE., Rebecca Brenner of Harisburg, Shalane (Justin) Bright of Scottsbluff, NE., Tyler Darnall of Harrisburg, Haley (Clifton) Mixon of Fairhope, AL., Tabitha (John) Braswell of Daphne, AL., and Ashley Price of Pelham, MS. She is also survived by two great-great grandsons and three great-great granddaughters.