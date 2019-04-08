Maureen Isabel Morris, 85, Gering

Maureen Isabel Morris, 85, of Gering, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Heritage Estates. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel and Crematory and a private family inurnment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska later this year. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Maureen was born February 8, 1934 at Somerville, Massachusetts to Frederick P. and Mary L. Ireton. She received her education at Somerville. She enlisted in the United States Army on June 10, 1955 and served as a Nurse until her honorable discharge on June 9, 1957. Maureen was united in marriage to James Lee Morris on August 24, 1956 at Washington, DC. The couple made their home in Washington, D.C. and El Paso, Texas before moving to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1977. Maureen worked as a nurse for several years, ending her career as a Domestic Violence Advocate for the DOVES Shelter.

Maureen is survived by her children: Patrick (Janet) Morris of Texas, Shawn (Rachel) Morris of Alaska, and Kelly (Kirby) Case of Gering, NE; grandchildren: Allison (Daniel) Strather of Texas, Bailey Morris of Colorado, Bethany Case of South Dakota, and Karl Case of Scottsbluff, NE; two great-grandchildren; brother Bernard Ireton of Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2008, and brother Frederick Ireton.