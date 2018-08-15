Max Arthur Rogers, 96, Scottsbluff

Max Arthur Rogers, 96, died Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Scottsbluff. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 9:30 am at the Chapel at the Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Scottsbluff with Reverend Ed Hunzeker officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in a private family service. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Max’s honor be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made by viewing Max’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Max was born March 27, 1922 on a ranch near Petersburg, Nebraska to Arthur I. Rogers and F. Ruth (Hamel) Rogers. After a horse riding accident, when he was five years old, he spent nine months in the Shriners Hospital at Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended school in Wyoming and Nebraska and graduated in 1941 from Peru Prep High School in Peru, Nebraska. During his time In Peru as a schoolboy, Max and his sisters delivered milk from the family farm to homes in Peru before school. Max was not old enough to have a driver’s license but said that the police looked the other way.

He served In the United States Army Air Force from 1942 to 1946. After his discharge, he attended the University of Nebraska Agriculture College where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in January 1950.

Max married Marian Littrell on September 17, 1950 in Nelson, Nebraska. He attended Omaha University where he received his Charter Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation in 1967. He was involved in the insurance business for 49 years and carried a broker’s license. At one time, he carried non-resident licenses in 28 states. He also had a surplus lines license which is a very rare license in Nebraska that allows an agent to place business with an Insurance company that is not licensed or admitted in Nebraska. He also wrote bonds for construction work in Canada, France, England, North Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. He furnished the bonds for the electrical contractor for both of the atomic energy power plants In Nebraska.

Max was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff where he had served as a Deacon and Elder. He was a member of the CPCU, Masonic Lodge, Panhandle Shrine Club, American Legion, Kiwanis, Bluff Strutters Square Dance Club, and Presbyterian Dolphins. He also served as the chairman for the Shriners Hospital for Children Committee. Max had season tickets to Nebraska football games and for many years attended every home game while living in Lincoln and Scottsbluff. He also loved oak trees which he grew to seven to eight feet and then gave them away. There are more than 20 mature oak trees growing in the Panhandle area because of his efforts.

He is survived by his wife, Marian and daughters Sharon (Bob) Navas of Bozeman, Montana, Cindy (Tom) Downey of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Gay Hill of Scottsbluff, son Kevin Rogers of Lincoln, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.