Max LeRoy Shaw, 80, Silverdale, Washington

Max LeRoy Shaw, 80, of Silverdale, Washington, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 from stage 4 lung cancer in Bremerton, Washington. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 10, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Henry, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.

Max was born September 10, 1937 in Scottsbluff to Clifford Dean Shaw and Nettie Marguerite Frances Barger (Shaw) Tipton. He grew up in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. Max was the eldest of seven children: sister, Gwendolyn Marguerite; paternal half-siblings, Peggy Ann (Urbanek), Joey Dean, Curtis Lee and Rex Lin; and maternal half-brother, Terry Ray Tipton.

He attended the University of Wyoming before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1958. After 22 years, he retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer (EMCS), and went back to school, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s in Business and Administration. Max briefly worked in investments and securities before retiring to be a stay-at-home dad, and helping his wife Annita in her classroom.

He is survived by his son, Justin Owen Shaw; daughter-in-law, Mieke Aline (Middelhoven); and grandson, Spencer Kenneth.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annita Louise Shaw. June 29, 2018 would have been their 50th anniversary.