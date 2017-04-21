Maxine Lorraine Sigea, 88, Torrington

Maxine Lorraine Sigea, 88, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, NE.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at the Colyer Funeral Home in Torrington with Jerry Hackett officiating. Burial will follow services in Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Cremation has taken place.

Maxine was born February 17, 1929, in Dakota City, Nebraska the daughter of Elmer Ray and Hazel Evangeline (Rockwell) Broyhill. As a child, she lived on a farm in LaGrange, Missouri and in Loveland, Colorado where her parents owned a gas station and a cherry orchard. She graduated high school in Kearney, Nebraska and went to work as the secretary to the superintendent of schools. Maxine married Glenn W. Sigea September 21, 1947. During their marriage they lived in Kearney, Holdrege and Scottsbluff, Denver, Billings, and Laramie. During most of those years Maxine was a homemaker and kept busy raising three children, Terry, Janet and James. The family moved to Torrington in 1966 when Glenn managed the Tri-State Farm and Ranch supply store. Soon after that Maxine started working as the secretary for the Extension Office, where she worked for 27 years until her retirement. Hundreds of 4-H families counted on her knowledge, skill, and help over the years.

Maxine was an avid bridge player, belonging to three bridge clubs and often substituting in other clubs. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and adult coloring.

Survivors include her daughter, Terry (Dudley) Haines; sister Doris (Gerald) Baker; two grandchildren, Kirk Haines and Jennifer (Bert) Bennett; four great grandchildren, Katrina, Gareth, Theona, and Sasha Haines; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Sigea.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son James and daughter Janet; two brothers; infant sister and her great grandson Xander.