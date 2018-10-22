Maxine M. Weaver, 95, Gering

Maxine M. Weaver, 95, of Gering, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Mitchell Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. A private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Maxine was born May 2, 1923 in Denoya, Oklahoma to James and Trilla (Lyman) Adams. The family moved to Scottsbluff where she began attending school.

Maxine married Floyd L. Goodro on October 27, 1939 in Morrill. Two children were born to this union, Karen and Floyd Jr. She and Floyd resided in Mitchell before moving to Scottsbluff in 1941. Floyd died in 1985. Maxine later married Alfred H. Weaver.

She worked as a store clerk at Jack & Jill for many years until retiring in 1994. Maxine enjoyed dancing, crocheting and playing Bingo. She was a member of the Baptist Church, EAGLES, and A.V. Auxiliary.

Survivors include her son, Floyd Goodro of Ft. Lupton, CO; four grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Martinez of Lakewood, CO, Carol (Richard) LeBlanc of Hot Springs, SD and Fay Adams of Westminster, CO; brother, James (Barbara) Adams of Jacksonville, FL; sister in law, Lorraine Adams of Platteville, CO; along with several nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Leinweber; brother, Max Adams; sister, Lola Adams; daughter in law, Patricia Goodro; son in law, Otis Leinweber; and granddaughter, Denise Leinweber.