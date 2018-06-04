Melba Dam, 95, Sidney

Melba Dam, 95 of Sidney, Nebraska and a former Valentine and Chadron resident died Friday morning, June 1, 2018 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center, Extended Care.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M, (CDT), Thursday, June 7, 2018 in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Valentine.

A memorial is being established to be determined at a late time.

There is no visitation at the funeral home.

Melba was born July 30, 1922 in Bristow, Nebraska to Henery and Alida Trickler. They moved to Valentine where she attended school through high school.

She was married to Thomas L. Dam. They ran a bar and café in Crookston, Nebraska for a while and then moved to Pierre, South Dakota where they helped his father and mother in a café for a time. They then moved to a ranch northeast of Valentine where two sons were born: Thomas C. and John H. Dam. They moved off the ranch and went to Chadron, Nebraska in 1966 where she worked for a car dealer doing books, then at the NRD, a law firm and later did the books for a rancher and managed a trailer court in Alliance, Nebraska.

In August of 2005 she moved to Sloan’s Estates assisted living in Sidney to be closer to family. She was a resident of Sloan’s until March of 2014 when she moved to SRMC, Extended Care.

Survivors include her two sons: Tom and wife Sharon Dam of Sidney, NE and John Dam of Kearney, NE; three grandsons: Trevor, Tyler and Dustin Dam; one granddaughter Dani Dam; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, one sister and a grandson Tyler Dam.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Dam family.