Melissa Irene Coen “Irene”, 92, Harrisburg

Melissa Irene Coen “Irene”, 92 of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017 at her home. Cremation has taken place at her request. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Francis Grubbs officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to the Banner County Fire Department. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Irene was born on February 13, 1925 in Gering, Nebraska to H.L. Cross and Coral F. (Nighswonger) Cross. Irene married Melvin E. Coen November 9, 1942 and to this union two children were born; Gary L. Coen and Donna M. (Coen) McGowan.

Irene and Melvin enjoyed many winters traveling south with the “snow birds” the Sam’s Club members. Irene loved to crochet-making beautiful afghans, which she gave to many friends and family. She also loved fishing and could catch fish when no one else got a nibble! Irene also worked several campaigns at the Great Western Sugar factory weighing beets.

Irene is survived by her son Gary Coen, Sheridan, WY; daughter Donna (Dick) McGowan, Harrisburg, NE; six grandchildren: Shelly, Shannon, Terra, Marci, Shamarie and Shauna; eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandsons and two sisters Janie (Jim) Necessary, Janice Wynne and numerous nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband three brothers and one sister.