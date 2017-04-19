Melvin LeRoy Sell, 75, Sidney, formerly of Bridgeport

Melvin LeRoy Sell, 75, of Sidney, formerly of Bridgeport, died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Sidney Health and Rehabilitation Center.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 21, 2017 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father David Rykwalder officiating. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 1-6 PM with a 6 PM Prayer Service at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Melvin was born July 23, 1941 at Bayard, Nebraska to Jake and Ruth (Boyer) Sell. He received his education in Bayard, Mitchell, and Torrington, graduating from Torrington High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge.

Melvin was united in marriage to Mary Lou Muzquiz on June 4, 1966 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport. The couple made their home in Bridgeport until moving to Sidney in 2003. Melvin had a long career working for Burlington Northern Railroad for over 40 years.

Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Lou Sell of Sidney; son Jason Sell of Sidney; brothers-in-law Dave (Delores) Muzquiz of Bridgeport, Daniel, Jr. (Sherron) Muzquiz of Belgrade, MT, Paul (Goldie) Muzquiz, and Robert Muzquiz all of Bridgeport; sisters-in-law Gloria Jean (Seturnino) Franco of Papillion, Barbara Jahns of Evans, CO, and Joan (Clyde) Blue of Scottsbluff; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Daniel and Lula Muqzuiz, and his brothers and sisters.