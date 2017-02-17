Melvyn L. Huckfeldt, 97, Torrington

Funeral services for MELVYN L. HUCKFELDT, 97, will be held at 10am Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Mel died February 15, 2017 at Community Hospital in Torrington. Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be open briefly prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Mel was born April 11, 1919 at home near Elwood, Nebraska the son of Orvin and Katie (Burke) Huckfeldt. He received his early education there. He married Madge Lee on November 20, 1940 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He joined the Army in 1942 and served until 1945. After his discharge he worked for the Civil Service as a warehouseman in the US Army department. They lived in Torrington and Veteran, Wyoming until 1947 when they moved to Vallejo, California and later Manteca, California. In 1984 they moved back to Torrington where they have resided since.

Mel was a life member of the Lutheran Church. He was also a member of NAFRE, and a boating club. He enjoyed bowling and boating.

Mel is survived by his wife Madge of Torrington, Wyoming; a daughter Muriel (Doug) Pugh of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; a sister Dorothy Unverzagt of Texas; grandsons John Pearson, Mike Widstrand and Brian Widstrand; three great grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers James, Kenneth, Charles and Donald; and three infants at birth (two boys and a girl).