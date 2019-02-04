Meredith (Meredy” Ann McClenahan, 73, Gering

Funeral service for Meredith “Meredy” Ann McClenahan, age 73 of Gering, NE who died on January 31, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center will be held on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gering Central Church of Christ with Minister Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday at Gering Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established to Summit Christian College. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

She was born January 19th, 1946 in Scottsbluff, NE to Joe and Marian (Johnson) McClenahan and received her early education in the Bayard and Gering Public Schools, graduating from Gering High School in 1964 and attending Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk, NE for a Bachelors of Arts Degree, Kearney State College for her Teaching Certificate in Spanish and German and extended classes at Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, IL. She was a continual learner and was always trying to gain more knowledge.

Meredy’s life was dedicated to the serving of Christ by serving others. She was the secretary at Platte Valley Bible College from 1972-1976 where she “hand-picked” her future sister-in-law, Ila, to go on a date with her brother. She taught school in Puerto Rico from 1977-1985 teaching English and Spanish to students. Meredy was then able to come home and care for her nephew and niece in Alliance, NE for a year. She then moved to Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, IL to be a Residence Director from 1988-1994 and had many special times with the students. Meredy then moved to the St Louis area to work at Christian Care Home in Social Services.

In 2006 she moved back to Gering, NE to care for her mother and treasured aunts, reconnecting with past friends and making many new friends. Her past six month have included being a foster parent to three of her great nieces.

Meredy has been an active member of the Gering Central Church of Christ since she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was immersed at the age of ten on October 22, 1956.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marian McClenahan, Brother Jeffrey Lon McClenahan all of her beloved Aunts and Uncles.

She is survived by her four brothers: Dan of Casper, WY; Rodney (Ila) of Havre, MT; Monte (Roger Fulk) of Breckenridge, CO; and Gary McClenahan of Morrill, NE; Seven cousins; Five nieces and a nephew and numerous great nieces and nephews.