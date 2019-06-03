Meredith Paul DeWitt (Paul), 91, Gering

Meredith Paul DeWitt (Paul), 91, of Gering, Nebraska passed away at the Residency in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on June 1, 2019.

Paul was born in Columbia City, Indiana to Raymond F. and Euda I. (Martz) DeWitt on June 15, 1927. He lived on his parents’ farm until he entered the Army on February 19th, 1952. Paul attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was then stationed in California where his duties took him to Alaska. While with the US Army, a friend from his unit introduced him to the love of his life, Faunia Creamer. Paul loved to tell everyone the story of going on leave, having two dates, and asking her to marry him. She said, “Yes” and they were married on March 8th, 1953 in Beaver City, Nebraska. After he was relieved from active duty they settled in Huntington, Indiana where they raised their two sons, Mark and Kent. Paul got a job working at Lockwood’s Corporation in Gering, Nebraska in August of 1973 and worked there as an inspector for many years. After his retirement, he worked at Wheelers, where all the customers knew him as the man that always had a smile and wanted to talk to everyone.

Paul was an avid sports fan, especially the Indiana Hoosiers. He was a member of the local Ham Radio Club for many years and loved to show his grandkids how to use the ham radio.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Faunia, and their 2 sons: Mark Randall (Sharlene) DeWitt of Cincinnati Ohio and Kent Alan (Joan) DeWitt of Minatare Nebraska; five grandchildren that he cherished: Bill (Tara) DeWitt of Minatare, Tonya DeWitt of Minatare, Nicole Fassold of Lawrenceburg, Brandie Oneal of Lawrenceburg, and Aaron DeWitt of Cincinnati; 16 great Grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren: and one sister Elaine McCray from Winona Lake, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Euda DeWitt, and brothers: Floyd DeWitt, Edwin Oliver DeWitt, Edison DeWitt.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Dugan Kramer at 10:00 am on Wednesday June 5th, 2019. The Army National Guard will be providing the Honor Guard Ceremony. Memorials may be given to the Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.