Merwin Twarling, 81, Lodgepole

Merwin Twarling, 81 of Lodgepole, Nebraska passed away Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018 at his home in Lodgepole.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 20, 2018 in the Lodgepole United Methodist Church with Pastor David Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery north of Lodgepole.

Memorials have been established to the Lodgepole United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with the family present.

Merwin Baker Twarling was born in Stromsburg, Nebraska on April 13, 1937 to Arthur and Ruth (Glasser) Twarling. He attended the Stromsburg schools, graduating in 1955.

On August 27, 1969 he was united in marriage to Barbara Ienn at Stromsburg. In October of 1970 they moved to the Lodgepole community where they have resided for the past 48 years. Merwin was a farmer all of his life, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was a member of the Lodgepole United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Twarling of Lodgepole, NE; his son Roger and wife Megan Twarling of Wellington, CO; his daughter Brenda and husband Phillip Frerichs, Jr. of Gurley, NE and three grandchildren: Alex and Jacob Frerichs and Evan Twarling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

