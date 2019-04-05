Michael H. Tindall, 54, Kimball

Michael H. Tindall, 54, of Kimball, died at his home in Kimball on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Cremation has been held and graveside services will be held at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Michael’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to the family. The services for Michael have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Michael Howard Tindall was born in Kimball, Nebraska on December 30, 1964, the son of Howard and Shirley (Wagner) Tindall. He was raised in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball High School in 1983. Michael then attended Rose Hulman Institute from 1983-1984. He then attended the University of Wyoming and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. He then attended Northwestern University in Chicago and received a Master’s Degree in Cognitive Psychology. Then he returned to the University of Wyoming and received a Master’s Degree in computer science. He moved to Portland and worked in the computer industry as a data processor. Michael was married to Carla Kostek and to this union a daughter Melody was born and they were later divorced. He was living in Portland and in January of 2016 he took a fall on the ice and became disabled. He moved back home to Kimball in September of 2016.

Survivors include his daughter Melody Tindall of Portland, OR; parents Howard and Shirley Tindall of Kimball, NE; sister Debbie (Danny) Villavicencio of Ft. Worth, TX; uncles Ron Dick, Ken Wagner and John Tindall; aunt Mary Tindall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam and Mary Dick and Howard and Audrey Tindall and a brother Robbie Tindall.