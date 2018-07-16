Michael Norman Broderick, 35, Scottsbluff

Michael Norman Broderick, 35, of Scottsbluff, passed away unexpectedly of an undiagnosed coronary artery disease on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jim Heitoff as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials in Michael’s honor may be made to Panhandle Humane Society, Festival of Hope, or Craig Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Michael was born November 3, 1982, in Scottsbluff to David and Linda (Steele) Broderick. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2001. Michael attended WNCC, and then the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he majored in history. He obtained his Master’s degree in education from Doane College.

Michael taught at Gering Junior High School where he was loved by many students. He left education to pursue his passion as a certified arborist and started his own successful business, Bluff’s Tree Care LLC. He received his training through employment with Asplundh Tree Expert LLC.

Michael was passionate about war history, politics, and football. He was an avid fan of the Huskers and New England Patriots. Michael was a true friend and had a great sense of humor. He dearly loved his dog, Wilson, who was his best friend and loyal companion.

Michael was able to donate his organs to Nebraska Organ Recovery Organization.

Michael is survived by his parents, David and Linda; younger brother, Matthew (Jessica); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael’s identical twin brother, David, died two days after him. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.