Michael Ray Shirley, 66, Scottsbluff

Michael Ray Shirley, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 10am on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. In honor of Mike, please dress casual or wear Husker, Bronco, or Rockies apparel. Viewing will be Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Michael's family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice or the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy in Gering.

Michael was born December 1, 1951, to Ray S. and Helen (Kaes) Shirley in Scottsbluff, NE. He graduated in 1972 from Scottsbluff High School. He was employed by Scottsbluff Public Schools as a custodian at Bluffs Middle School. He retired in 2010 after 34 years of service to the district.

Mikey, as he was referred to by many family and friends, enjoyed spending time with family. He loved being Uncle Mikey to his nieces and nephews and was a caring and thoughtful brother. He loved watching sports, especially the Huskers, the Broncos and the Rockies. He could be heard cheering for them from a distance. He also enjoyed bowling in a men’s league for several years at the Bowl Arena.

In retirement, Mikey loved watching his morning soap operas, playing the lottery and walking his dog Chip. They were seen several times a day out for their walk in the neighborhood.

Mike is survived by his sister Peggy (Stan) Sittner of Scottsbluff; nieces and nephews Tammy (Steve) Radzymski and sons Dylan and Brady of Gering, Tracie (Ryan) Barrett and children Aubrey, Dawson and Skyelar of Scottsbluff, Larry (Joanie) Sell and children Patrick and Katie of Aurora, CO, Cindy Pol of Savanna, GA, Kelly (Lorri) Sell and daughter Rebecca of La Vista, NE, Sandi (Matt) Wachter and children Annika and Liam of Wayne, NE, Kristie (Larry) Smiley and daughters Sara and Kara of Bellevue, NE, great-great niece Annalisa Wirt of Bellevue, NE; and his companion Chip.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, his sister Sharon and numerous aunts and uncles.