Michael Steven Clay, 62, Scottsbluff

Michael Steven Clay, 62, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Jeff Courtier officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Michael was born to Theodore (Ted) and Antonia (Toni) Clay in Scottsbluff, NE. He loved to work on cars and had started Bluffs Auto Detailing providing detail services for car dealerships and private owners alike. He worked many different jobs throughout his life. Michael loved people and would not hesitate to help a family member, a friend or even stranger in need. He cherished spending time with, talking and telling stories to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed life, never hesitating to try new things, travel or seek adventure. Michael spoke his mind and would do so directly without hesitation. He continually thanked God for the life he had even during his last days.

Michael is survived by his 4 adult children Michael (Holly) Clay of San Antonio, TX, Steve (Amanda) Clay of Gering, NE, Christina Clay of Lincoln, NE, Jessica (Dale) Foote of Scottsbluff, NE; and 10 grandchildren Jacob Clay, Sadie Clay, Josiah Clay, Jeremiah Clay, Elijah Clay, Marceline Talavat, Jasmine Castellaw, James Jenkins, Gia Foote and Katy Dobrinski.

His parents and brother Ted all preceded him in death.