Michael Steven “Pa” Rozmiarek

Micheal Steven Rozmiarek, better known as “Pa” to most, passed away on Friday, January 26th, 2018 in Ransom, Kansas.

Born May 12th, 1951 to Steven and Maxine Rozmiarek, at Stapleton, Nebraska, Pa was the youngest of three children. He grew up on the family farm in Logan County, and attended school in Arnold where he graduated in 1969.

He married Rose Dubs, August 17th 1971. While working near Ogallala, Nebraska, their first son, Steven Paul was born. While living and working in Lamar, Nebraska, two more sons were born, Joseph Henry and Theodore Micheal. Mike worked on several ranches in Sheridan and Grant County, calling Hyannis home for many years. While living there, he started an excavation business with his brother in law, Sid, a job he truly enjoyed. He later moved to

Hemingford and Alliance, and started a trucking business with his son, Joe. He greatly enjoyed seeing the country from his truck, and working with his sons while trucking and farming.

Pa enjoyed spending his days outdoors almost as much as he enjoyed spending time with his family. He looked forward to warm fishing weather with his sons and grandchildren, and always looked forward to the annual family trap shoot each year. He enjoyed hunting with his family, and will be remembered for his penchant for taking the long shot, and his uncanny ability to make it count. He could always be counted on to fill a chair on card nights, usually bidding with a prolonged pause, as if pondering the magnitude of his good fortune in the deal, only to break the silence with “Awe, nope…Can’t do it…pass”.

Pa maintained a thirst for knowledge his entire life. He was an avid reader, no piece of information went unnoticed. Many will remember him pausing to look at a stray rock, or an odd mineral formation along the road, and the interesting conversation that could follow. His eclectic knowledge and wisdom will be greatly missed.

Pa is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Maxene Rozmiarek. He is survived by his sister, Frances Blank, and brother, Tony Rozmiarek. Sons, Steve (Starr) Rozmiarek, Joe (Holly) Rozmiarek, Ted Rozmiarek, and Grandchildren, Joseph, Christian, Taeller, Zachary, Samantha, and Sophia.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 3rd at 2:00 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Alliance, Nebraska. Interment will be at a later date at Ball Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please take a friend fishing.