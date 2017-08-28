Michael T. Manning, 92, rural Hemingford

Prominent Hemingford area farmer/rancher Michael T. Manning, 92, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance. He was born September 23, 1924 in Alliance, Nebraska to Michael Manning and Mary A. (Griffin) Manning. He was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy. Mike married Elizabeth “Betty” O’Connor on June 21, 1949 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2013. They made their home west of Hemingford operating a farming / ranching / cattle feeding operation. Mike was a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Mike and Betty had eight children and were devoted to their family. Two sons preceded them in death, Terry and Jim. Mike was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Manning, sisters Maryann Vinton and Joan Montague, a grandson Thomas John Manning and his great-grandson Elijah John Stout.

He is survived by his sons, Jack (Rhonda) Manning of Hemingford, Tom (Ellen) Manning of Casper, WY and his daughters, Maureen Manning and Susan (Brian) Wacker of Hemingford, Eileen (Rich) Zochol and Ginny (Bob) Stout of Alliance and daughter-in-law Michelle Manning (Joe Loudon) of Lincoln. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, his sister Nora Casey of Tulsa, OK, sister-in-law Pat Manning of Hemingford, brothers and sisters-in-law Frank & Nellie O’Connor of Lincoln and Bruce & Sally Rockey of Hastings and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. A Rosary will be held Sunday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday prior to the rosary from 2-4:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice or sent to the family at 1211 CR 86, Hemingford, Nebraska, 69348 with a charity to be named at a later date.