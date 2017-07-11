Michel S. Powell, 56, Dix

Michel S. Powell, 56, of Dix, Nebraska, died on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Family conducted graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14 2017 at the Kimball Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Mike’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses. The services for Mike have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Michel Stephen Powell was born in Torrington, Wyoming on September 30, 1960, the son of James and Lois (Orr) Powell. He was raised and attended school in Torrington, Wyoming. He moved with his family to Kimball in the mid 1970’s. Mike worked various jobs in the oil field throughout his life. He was currently working for Circle B Drilling at the time of his death. Mike loved fishing. He also enjoyed elk hunting and worked as an outback on hunting trips in Rifle, Colorado. He also enjoyed collecting arrowheads and learned the art of chipping his own arrowheads from stone or glass. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Pam Powell of Dix, NE; mother Lois Powell of Kimball, NE; sons Devin Lusche of Kimball, NE., and Michel Parmer of Sheridan, WY; brothers Paul (Judy) Force of Crystal Lake, WY., and Rodney Powell of Kimball, NE; sister Wendy (Dave) Ford of Kimball, NE; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, brother James Powell and step-daughter Arecia Lee.