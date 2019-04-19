Michelle Valerie Rawdon, 60, Scottsbluff

Michelle Valerie Rawdon, 60 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.

Her memorial service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Michelle was born in Bridgeport, NE to Robert and Betty Dugger. With a large blended family they moved to Casper where she attended Poison Spider School. Spending her teen years in Casper, she met and married Scott Hodges. The next year they welcomed, Jennifer.

Michelle and Jen later moved to Glenrock to live with her parents. She met and married Rick Rawdon and with Jennifer, they made Glenrock their home. Four years later, Hillary was born. As a family, they spent time with family and friends, in the mountains camping, fishing, and biking. Michelle spent many years accompanied by her Schnauzer, Bailey. She spent many years working at the Glenrock Health Center and raising her girls. She and Rick would later go on to open her own grooming shop.

Michelle later moved to Wasilla, Alaska, Sidney, NE finally settling in Scottsbluff, NE.

She enjoyed being close to Jennifer and cheering on her grandsons at sporting events. She also made frequent trips to Casper, Wy to visit Hillary and her family. She LIVED for the daughters, grandchildren. Michelle was so very proud of and thankful for her son in laws, Jeremy Rechsteiner and Cody Marvel. Her companion Parker was never far away from her side or lap.

She was preceded in death: Her brothers Wade and baby Russ. Her parents, Bob and Betty Dugger, her Aunt Linda Clark (Wasilla, AK) and her companion Bailey.

Michelle loved people and people loved her. She was a bright, positive light and will be missed by so many.

She is survived by: her daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) and Hillary Marvel (Cody), beloved Grandchildren, sisters: Gale Oskolkoff (Idaho), Lynne Broyler (Arizona) and Leeann Keller (Idaho) and so many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends she considered family.