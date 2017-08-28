Midori “Dori” Nagasawa, 95, Scottsbluff

Midori “Dori” Nagasawa, 95, of Scottsbluff, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August, 19, 2017 when she departed this life at her home. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery in Alliance. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes.

Dori was born February 13, 1922 in Ovid, Colorado. She received her early education in Hanna, Wyoming graduating in 1939. She attended junior college to become a secretary and bookkeeper.

Dori married Sam Nagasawa in June of 1947 in Denver. They shared 69 years together.

She and Sam moved to Scottsbluff in 1954. Dori worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in the area, was a dental assistant for Dr. Matsuyama and a personal assistant for the city of Scottsbluff. She also served as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Heights and helped many children in the summer reading program.

Dori was very active in the community, volunteering as a Cub Scout Den Mother and supporting Sam and her children with Boy Scouts. She was also active in Eastern Star and JOBS Daughters for many years. Dori was a very creative seamstress, making clothes for children, friends and grandchildren. She also made Barbie clothes and scarves. Dori was an accomplished baker, making the best cinnamon rolls and pies in town.

Dori is survived by her sons, Michael (Tammy) Nagasawa of Colorado Springs and Brian Nagasawa of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Derek (Mollie) Richardson of Littleton, CO, Dallas (Aimee) Richardson of Wray, CO, Dalyn (Paris) Richardson of Montrose, CO, Devinn Richardson of Oshkosh, Melanie Michael of Spokane, WA, Chadwick Nagasawa of Scottsbluff and Hana Nagasawa of Scottsbluff; great granddaughter, Norah Richardson of Littleton, CO; brother, Herbert Okamoto of Los Angeles, CA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; her parents, Manzo and Tsuya Okamoto; sisters, Sadami Kuroda, Harriet Okamoto and Nellie Nagata; brother, Robert Okamoto; brothers-in-law, Shogo Kuroda, Charles Haun and Roy Nagata; sister-in-law, Mary Haun; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law.