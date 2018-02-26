Miguel Salazar, 73, Scottsbluff

Miguel Salazar, 73, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, February 22, 2018 at his home.Â Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating.Â Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 PM â€“ 7 PM on Sunday with a Vigil Service at 7 PM at the church.Â Memorials may be given to the church.Â Online condolences may be left by visiting Miguelâ€™s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Miguel was born March 14, 1944 at Valle Hermoso, Mexico to Miguel Salazar and Simona De La Cruz.Â He received his education in Mexico and worked in the construction industry for several years.Â Miguel was united in marriage to San Juana Garibay in 1962.Â The couple moved to Corpus Christi, TX in the late 1960â€™s and to Scottsbluff, NE in 1975.Â Miguel was self-employed and did custom agricultural work for area farmers.Â He also worked at the Scottsbluff sugar factory for several years during beet campaign.

Miguel was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.Â He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle.Â He was a social man who will be missed by all who had the honor of getting to meet him.

Miguel is survived by his children: Juan (Jenny) Salazar of Columbia, SC, Maria Salazar of Orlando, FL, Alejandro, Sr (Samantha) Salazar, Norma Salazar (Hector Hernandez), and Guadalupe Salazar all of Scottsbluff; daughter-in-law Melissa Santana of Scottsbluff; companion Adela Jurado of Bridgeport; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren;Â brothers Jose A. (Thelma) Salazar of Gering, NE and Jose M. (Noelia) Salazar of Weslaco, TX; sisters Maria Rodriguez of Dallas, TX, Juana (Oscar) Herrera of Harlingen, TX, and Tomasa Leal (Antonio De Santiago) of Scottsbluff; and many extended family members.

Miguel was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Fernando, brother Adam, and sisters Angelita Mata and Carmen De Los Santos.