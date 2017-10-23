Mike Weimer, 64, Morrill

Mike Weimer, 64, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017. Mike was born July 29, 1953 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry and Haulda (Gantz) Weimer. Mike graduated from Mitchell High School in 1971. Mike excelled in high school sports and continued sports throughout his life. One of his proudest high school moments was kicking a 50 yard field goal, in a 4th quarter blow out win during the last home game of his senior year, it was a school record and still stands today. Mike has three daughters, Krissa (Tunga), Candace (Canders), and Sara (Senaria). Mike farmed several years south of Morrill before going to work at Simplot running the airflow. Mike retired in February of 2016 after 29 years. In 1993 Mike married Jerri Etzel. After retirement Mike enjoyed being back on the farm hauling beets for Ken and Andy Schledewitz.

Mike always looked forward to the time he was able to spend with the kids and grandkids. He loved following the grandkids to everything they did. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and traveling, and loved watching the Huskers. Mike enjoyed playing cribbage, poker and other card games and taking everyone’s money. He was always accused of cheating. Mike and his mom, Haulda, would get together frequently to solve crossword puzzles.

Mike is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jerri (his Jhida), daughters Krissa (Lane) Mayer of Loveland, CO, Brandi Schleve of Morrill, NE, Candi (Paul) Frohman of Scottsbluff, NE, Becky (Rod) Randall of Gering, NE, Sara (Kevin) Huff of Fountain, CO, and one son Chase (Michelle) Jepson of Gillette, WY, 15 grandchildren, Josh Mayer, Chase Randall, Raina Younkin, Jacob Mayer, Holden Schleve, Tierney Schleve, Jalynn Huff, Jozlynn Randall, Peyton Brown, Gavin Huff, Cooper Schleve, Addison Randall, Trigg Brown, Tash Frohman and Hunter Jepson, special neice Erika Derr (who called him papa), his mom Haulda Weimer of Morrill, one sister Diana (Kirk) Weinmaster of SunCity, AZ, four brothers, Denny (Jeanette) Weimer of Gering, NE, Jeff Weimer of SunCity, AZ, Kevin (Deb) Weimer of Mitchell, NE and Chuck Weimer of Minatare, NE, mother-in-law, Jeanette Johnson of Torrington, WY, sisters-in-law Lori (Rod) Derr of Lyman, NE, and Jackie (James) Miller of Torrington, WY; and a brother-in-law, Mark (Diana) Etzel of Gillette, WY. Numbersous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins, special golf friends Walt Dye, Don Dye, Jim Harrison and Adam Vath, many special Simplot co-workers, and many, many golf colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Weimer Jr, his grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Mike’s celebration of life will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Scottsbluff County Event Center in Mitchell, NE, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department or Morrill Volunteer Fire Department. Tribute of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.