Mildred Inez Adams, 90, Scottsbluff

Mildred Inez Adams, 90, of Scottsbluff died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Congregational Church or Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Mildred was born November 8, 1928 in Cougar, Oklahoma to C.M. and Maggie (Ramsey) Doughty. The family moved to Nebraska when Mildred was thirteen. She attended Scottsbluff schools.

Mildred married Robert Adams on November 6, 1945 in Scottsbluff and four children were born to this union: Donna, Janice, Gary and Roger.

Mildred was a caring homemaker and farm wife. She and Robert lived in the Lake Alice community and later moved near Minatare where Robert continued farming. Mildred often helped driving the tractor or hauling beets. They moved to Scottsbluff in 1991.

Mildred enjoyed bowling and played in many pinochle clubs. She also liked crocheting and embroidery, creating beautiful afghans and dish towels. Mildred was an avid Husker fan and also cheered on the Colorado Rockies and Denver Nuggets. She loved attending her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities. She was a former member of the Lake Alice Happy Hour Club and a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church.

Survivors include daughter, Donna Grant of Scottsbluff; daughter in law, Connie Adams of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Eric (Michelle Burchett) Grant of Scottsbluff, Jay (Stacie) Grant of San Antonio, TX, Kimberly (Pete Moreno) Sturgeon of Scottsbluff, Brian (Tammy) Adams of Scottsbluff, Brett Adams of Scottsbluff, Scott (Jennifer) Olsen of Scottsbluff, Tammy (Robert Blanco) Olsen of Scottsbluff and Wade (Shan) Olsen of Minatare; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister in law, Ardell Doughty of Idaho; and beloved cockatiel, George.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Robert; sons, Roger and Gary Adams; daughter, Janice Olsen; sons in law, Ken Grant and Doug Olsen; sister, Opal; and brothers, Raymond, Gene, Troy, Cecil and Jack.