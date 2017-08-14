Mildred Zimmerman, 89, Gering

Mildred Zimmerman, 89, of Gering, passed away Friday, August 11, 2017 at her home. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Ogallala with Reverend Chuck Rager officiating. Friends are welcome to view an online live video stream of the service at www.methodistchurchogallala.com. Inurnment will follow at 2pm at Big Springs Cemetery in Big Springs, NE. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Mildred’s honor be made in care of First United Methodist Church at 421 N Spruce, Ogallala, NE 69153, or Ogallala Senior Citizen Center at 202 W 1st Street, Ogallala, NE 69153. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com. Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, NE is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mildred was born on July 9, 1928 at the family farm near Ovid, Colorado to Raymond and Edna Powell (Harris). She was the second oldest of seven children and was watched over by six loving brothers. Mildred attended high school in Sedgwick, Colorado and graduated in 1946.

While attending a dance she met the love of her life and on October 17, 1948 married Elvin W Zimmerman in Julesburg, Colorado. Together they raised three children, Stanley E, Sharon A and James K.

For the first sixteen years of their marriage Mildred helped out with farm chores on their farm northwest of Big Springs. She also served as the school cook at the nearby country school and worked at the beet dump in Big Springs for a number of years. In 1964 the family moved to Ainsworth Nebraska where Elvin started his career as a Conservation Officer and Mildred continued caring for the three rowdy kids.

In 1965 the family moved to Valentine as Elvin was transferred to a new duty station. Mildred held various jobs including lengthy employment with the Natural Resources district. In 1977 they moved to Ogallala Nebraska and Mildred worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the CO-OP.

Mildred was an active member in Eastern Star (Valentine Chapter), First United Methodist Church and after retirement volunteered her time for Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Woman’s Chamber of Commerce (Ogallala).

Mildred took great joy and pride in her children, seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children, Stanley (Clare) of Deaver, WY, Sharon (Jeff) Lee of Fairfield, ID and Jim (Mayda) Zimmerman of Gering, NE; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren Sharae’ (Dan) Carter, Caitlyn, Gillian, Emmalyn, Jeff Zimmerman, Lindsey Lee and Naya, Josh (Corey) Zimmerman, Megan (Jeff) Rood, Arielle and Addison, Mark Zimmerman, Tim Zimmerman; brothers Chuck (Joan) Powell, Ted (Judy) Powell and Bob (Betty) Powell; and sister-in-law Betty Powell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin “Zeke” Zimmerman, her parents and her brothers Gene, Bernard and Rex.