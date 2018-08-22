Milton Lee Mott, 88, Scottsbluff

Milton Lee Mott, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 24, 2018 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Milton’s honor be made in care of WestWay Christian Church or Summit Christian College. Online condolences may be made by viewing Milton’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Milton was born on July 4, 1930 to Melvin and Ruth (Harsin) Mott. He attended Scottsbluff Schools. Milton married Phyllis Ingraham on September 4, 1949. This union was blessed by three daughters, Susan, Ruth, and Nancy. Milton was a member of WestWay Christian Church. He served as Elder and Teacher for over 60 years. He worked for Western Sugar and retired after 30 years as Maintenance Supervisor.

Milton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis, and his daughters, Susan (Robert) Michal, Ruth (Randy) Taylor, and Nancy (Mark) Korell, all of Scottsbluff. He is also survived by grandchildren Randy (Jennifer) Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL, Brad (Michele) Korell of Huron, SD, Brian (Julie) Korell of Springfield, IL, Greg (Melissa) Taylor of Rochester, MN, and Jordan (Jessica) Michal of Minatare, NE. He is also survived by great grandchildren Aleesa, Austin, and Aden Korell; Melady (Jonathon Hoffer), Isaac Korell; Madeleine, Nick Taylor; Amelia Hanna, Addison Taylor, and Jozlynn, Jayden Michal. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Milton was proceeded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ruth Mott, brother Ralph, sisters, Melva, Lila, and Sandra.

Milton was much loved by family and friends, and will be forever missed.