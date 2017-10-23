Minnie H. (Sieb) Baum, 102, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Salem Congregational Church, 2001 7th Ave. Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Minnie, the daughter of George and Margarite (Reifschneider) Sieb, was born April 3, 1915 in Bayard, Nebraska. She married John Baum of Mitchell on May 5, 1935 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church. The couple farmed in the Mitchell area for three years before moving to Gering where they farmed in the Cedar Canyon area for 21 years.

In 1959, John and Minnie moved east of Minatare where they continued farming and feeding operations until their retirement in 1977. They moved to Gering in 1994, and four years later moved to Northfield Vista where Minnie continued to reside after John’s death in 2004. Minnie moved to the Residency Care Center in April 2016.

Minnie was a 72-year member of Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff and a former member of the church’s Friendly Circle and Reach Out group. She was also a member of several county project and extension clubs.

Minnie is survived by her granddaughter, Shelly (Steven) Hill of Goodyear, Arizona; grandsons, Scott Keller of Lincoln, Brett (Rachelle) Keller of Omaha, and Trent Keller of Scottsbluff; great granddaughter, Ashley Hill and great grandson, Connor Hill, both of Goodyear, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Patricia Baum of Gering; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Baum; son, Lemoyne Baum; daughter, Kathleen Keller; son-in-law, Vern Keller; and an infant daughter. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Carl, Ben and Jacob Sieb; sisters, Caroline Manweiller, Amy Abel, Mary Relka, Matilda Loose, Katherine Fritzler, Dollie Deines, Anne Sauer, and Suzanne Gay; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.