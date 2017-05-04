Molly (Kraft) Abel, 93 passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Heritage Estates.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Salem Congregational Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Molly was born July 26, 1923 in a farmhouse in Gering, the middle child of eleven. Her parents David and Eva (Homan) Kraft emigrated from the Volga region of Russia and then homesteaded in the northern reaches of Canada.

She married Albert Abel February 27, 1944 with a 2-day Dutch Hop Celebration. They were blessed with two children Teresa and Larry. They farmed for over 50 years north of Scottsbluff.

Molly’s love for family and dedication to their comfort, happiness and betterment was the driving force of her life and she did that with selflessness. Making others happy and satisfied was her mission.

She was a long-time member of Salem Congregational Church and a founding member of the Friendly Circle. She loved to cook and made many of the German Russian dishes throughout her life.

Molly had a playful side to her – loving to play board games, pitch and pinochle, which she delighted in playing up until two weeks before her death. Her creative talents were expressed in oil painting which she took up in her 60’s.

Some unique memories include: working in the fields on the west side of Scottsbluff and hearing the Blasts that created the tunnels in the monument. She found arrowheads in those fields while thinning beets.

Molly is survived by her son Larry and his wife Jill (Shafer) and granddaughter Isadora all of Denver, Colorado; sisters-in-law Dorothy Kraft, Frances Abel, Charlene (Glen) Speer, Lenore (Bill) Henderson; brothers-in-law John (Lorraine) Abel and Harold (Pat) Abel and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert, daughter Teresa, mother and father, all of her siblings Kate (William) Popp, Mary Kraft, David (Elsie Williams) Kraft, Fred (Freda) Kraft, Pauline (Harold) Wamsley, Lil (Hank) Schwartzkoph, Mike (Violet) Kraft, Ruth (Bill) Meyers, Betty (Willard) Schmer and Robert Kraft