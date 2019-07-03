Morgan R. Smith, 84, Kimball

Morgan R. Smith, 84, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Morgan’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Kimball County Manor. The services for Morgan have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Morgan Russell Smith was born in Kimball on May 5, 1935, the son of Frank and Vivian (Wilkinson) Smith. He was raised in Kimball and graduated from the Dix High School in 1955. He farmed and ranched in the area for several different families. Morgan was married to Nancy Ann Wurdeman at St. John’s Lutheran Church on December 13, 1959. He later worked in the oil field on drilling rigs for different companies. Morgan owned and operated Smith Casing in the early 1980’s. After selling Smith Casing, he worked for Toby Kimzey and then later Castronics, he retired in 2010. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was confirmed on March 18, 1962. Morgan enjoyed wood working and made cribs for each of his grandchildren. He loved horses and would work with the 4-H kids, he also trained horses for the other farmers and ranchers. Spending time with family was also important to Morgan, he always attended as many of his grandchildren’s school activities as he could.

Survivors include his children Tom Smith of Sturgis, SD., Scott Smith (Laurie) of Kimball, NE., Lettie (Richard) Bruckner of Parker, CO., and Troy (Janelle) Smith of Whitman, NE; brothers David (Janet) Smith of California., Elmer Travis of Dix, NE., and Harold (Janese) Travis of Gurley, NE; sisters Karen (Dean) Schroeder of Cheyenne, WY., Betty (Duane) Smith of Kimball, NE., Judy Allison of Kimball, NE., and Barbara Henne of Dix, NE; grandchildren Lynelle, Megan, Paige, Daniel, Shawn and Chase; great grandchildren Jace, Kannon and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Vern Travis, wife, son Morgan Russell, Jr. and sister Sandy Eich.