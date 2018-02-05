Mrs. Leona (Pfenning) Childers, 95, Gering

Mrs. Leona (Pfenning) Childers, 95, of Gering, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her graveside funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 – 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Leona’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Leona was born September 22, 1922 in Bayard, Ne to Henry and Amelia (Geier) Pfenning. She received her education and graduated from Bayard High School in 1941. After graduation, she moved to Idaho and lived there until she moved to California where she worked for Kaiser Ship Yard during the war and then worked on the Oakland Army Base. She moved to Los Angeles, CA and worked for the government until she moved back to Minatare, NE in 1957 when she worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Social Services as a Supervisor of Income Maintenance. She was married to Jess Childers and to their union was born four children; A. Layne Childers, Karen K. Childers, Jon D. “Chili” Childers, ans Larry D. Childers.

Leona is survived by her sisters Doris Thilges of Algona, IA, Betty Garvin and Shirley Hardt both of Scottsbluff, NE; children A. Layne (Bethany) Childers of Fremont, NE, Karen K. Childers of Scottsbluff, NE, and Jon “Chili” Childers of Gering, NE; grandchildren Zach Childers of Kimball, NE, Jasmine Childers of Greeley, CO, Mike Boyd of Gering, NE, Navy Milligan of Carroll, NE and Lauren Milligan of Wayne, NE; and sister-in-law Delores Pfenning of Scottsbluff, NE. She also loved and took great pride in her 6 great-grandchildren.

Her parents Henry and Amelia Pfenning of Minatare, brother Leroy “Roy” Pfenning of Minatare, son Larry Childers of Gering; brothers-in-law Henry Thilges, Fred Garvin, and Donald Hardt all preceded her in death.