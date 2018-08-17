Myrtle “Ann” Heil, 90, Scottbluff

Myrtle “Ann” Heil, 90, of Scottsbluff, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at The Residency in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Private inurnment will take place at the Bayard Cemetery before the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or the Panhandle Humane Society. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements and condolences for the family may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Myrtle Ann was born October 24, 1927 to Gustavus A. and Mary Estella (High) Johnson on the family farm east of Bayard. She grew up during the Great Depression when times on the farm were very hard, but there were many good memories and she developed a deep appreciation for the things they did have, instilling in her a love for the simple joys in life and awareness of the goodness of the people around her.

Ann was baptized as an infant in the Bayard Methodist Church. She remained a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, but her faith journey really began at the age of nine when she asked the Lord Jesus to come into her life and be her Savior. Religious nurturing came through the Red Willow Sunday School as well as many happy community events. The Lord drew her back to a recommitment of her life to Him in later years. Her highest joy was her growing faith in Jesus Christ.

She was given a very sharp mind and could clearly remember events from her life, classic literature quotes, poetry, the words to songs from her childhood and also was able to memorize and quote Scripture, absorbing it into her life. Ann was a great conversationalist and time spent with her made one go away saying, “we had a good visit.”

Ann walked to the rural school, District South 73, as a child for her early education and graduated with the Class of 1945 from Bayard High School. She valued the high quality of her basic education provided by diligent teachers and the life guidance by dedicated community leaders. She attended summer school at Kearney State Teacher’s College and afterwards she was entitled to begin a 42-year teaching career. First in rural schools in Scotts Bluff County: Dome Rock, Creighton Valley, Brown’s Canyon and Cedar Valley and later in the city schools of Mitchell, Gering and Scottsbluff while earning degrees from Scottsbluff Junior College, the University of Northern Colorado and Chadron State College.

Ann married Leroy Heil on August 21, 1954 in Bayard and they made their home in Scottsbluff where Leroy operated Roy’s Texaco. The two of them spent many happy hours traveling the Western States rock hunting and enjoying the great outdoors always accompanied by one or more of their beloved dogs.

Ann loved being outdoors and animals. She and her sisters were the “first voices” that brought about local involvement in what would result in the successful establishment of the Panhandle Humane Society.

Ann will be sadly missed by her numerous nieces and nephews who knew her affectionately as “Aunt Myrt”. Survivors include, but are not limited to, the McClenahans: Meredith, Dan, Rodney (Ila), Monte and Gary; the Webbs: Linda (Charles) Anderson, Wanda (Ed) Kimbrough and John (Judy); Keith Johnson; Dotty Scott; the Heils: Harold, John Paul (Karen), Georgia (John) Parks; grandnephew, Curtis Heil; grandniece, Marcia (Mark) Broderick; and brother-in-law, Ernest (Ruth) Heil; special friend, Gloria Hartman; as well as many Residency friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy in 2011; brothers, Earl and Eskil Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Everson, Marian McClenahan and Margarette Webb; and nephew, Jeffrey McClenahan.