Nancy Ann Stevens, 80, Northport

Nancy Ann Stevens of Northport, NE, died peacefully in her home Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 80 years of age.

Service will be held Saturday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m., Church of Christ, 314 W Seventh, Bridgeport. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Festival of Hope, PO Box 377, Scottsbluff 69363 or Flamingos for Hope, Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8401 W Dodge Rd Suite 225, Omaha 68114.

Nancy was born December 19, 1937 to Allen and Helen (Hutchinson) Muhr at the family farm near Redington, NE. Nancy attended Bridgeport High School with the class of 1956.

On Friday, January 13, 1956, she wed the love of her life, Wayne Fred Stevens, in Harrisburg at the Banner County Courthouse. They made their home in Bridgeport. As their love grew, so did the family. Nancy and Wayne had been married 58 years.

Nancy was a leader of Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 162 and participated in many day camps at ‘the Pitts’, was a swimming instructor and school cook for many years. She and Wayne worked side-by-side to become pork producers. Nancy never met a stranger and always left them with a smile and a hug. She was a second mom to many. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grands. Nancy was small in stature but big in heart. Growing taller than Gma Nancy was the goal for each of the grands and great grands. Nancy loved her fuzzy blankets and whenever she was cold, she wanted you to put on your coat.

She was a 20-year breast cancer survivor, participated in Flamingos for Hope activities whenever she got the chance, recently experienced the thrill of seeing the musical production of ‘Riverdance’ and got to enjoy her dream of a barn red house.

Nancy is survived by son Bradly Quinn Stevens, Brookings, SD, grandchildren: Dayshun Marie Stevens (Kevin Felling), Parker, CO, Katrina Ellen Stevens, Oceanside, CA, Vanilla Lee Stevens, Brookings, SD; daughter Crystal Smith, Bridgeport, grandchildren: Melanie Renae Smith, Patrick Wayne Smith, and Mary Elizabeth Smith, Harker Heights, TX; daughter, Cheryl Jean Stevens, Papillion, grandchildren: Christopher Michael (Jennifer) Chikos, Blair and Heidi Nichole (Samuel) Bailey, Lees Summit, MO; daughter, Melody Ann Franklin (Todd), Bridgeport, grandchildren: Alyssa Ann (Scott) Wewel, Kearney, Leicy Jean Franklin, Torrington, WY and Breanne Charlotte Franklin, Kearney; daughter, Melinda Lea Stevens-Peters (Roland), Bridgeport, grandchildren: Cody Dean Garton, Bridgeport and Joshua Allen (Elaynia) Garton, Galena, IL; and daughter-in-law Gale Stevens, Cheyenne, WY.

Great grandchildren Taylor Rae Geiger (Cameron), Thomas Christopher Chikos, Madeline Mary Chikos, Hannah Nichole Bailey, Eva Grace Bailey, Jonah Samuel Bailey, Jack Joseph Wewel, Alyssa Marie Young, Caden Paul Garton, Caleb Dean Garton, Carter James Garton and Ezri Ester Garton. Sister Peggy Kreiling; brothers Terry Muhr and Jerry (Carolyn) Muhr; brothers-in-law Carroll Mount and Robert Sharp, sister-in-law Mary Ann Leseberg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, brothers Wayne and Maynard, brothers-in-law Merle Taylor and Monroe Kreiling, sisters Shirley Mount, Patsy Taylor and Ellen Sharp, sisters-in-law Claire Muhr and Sandra Muhr, and son-in-law Michael Hays.