Nancy Ellen Shryer, 83, Midlothian, Texas

Nancy Ellen Shryer, 83, of Midlothian, Texas, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Berean Bible Church, 1701 Avenue K in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held prior from 6-7 p.m., at Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway in Scottsbluff. Interment will be held Monday, February 26, 2018 at Evergreen Cemetery near Lisco. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Nancy was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 13, 1934 to Thomas and Viola (Troxell) Finch. She married Kenneth Shryer on April 8, 1956. The couple had celebrated 50 years of marriage on April 8, 2006 before Kenneth passed away later that year on December 20th.

Nancy’s life displayed her deep love and devotion to God, love of family, as well as love of music. Nancy was a strong advocate and supporter of the Crisis Pregnancy Centers, USA, the Assemblies of God US and World Missions, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Nancy requested that in lieu of any flowers, donations be made to these organizations.

Survivors include her children, Gloria (William) Aratani of Morrill, Kendra (Michael) Moore of Kalispell, MT and Clive (Sonja) Shryer of Midlothian, TX; grandchildren, Jessica, Andrew, Ryan of Morrill, JR and Cheyenne of Kalispell, MT and Stephanie and Sarah of Midlothian, TX; three great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Jean Muhr of Bridgeport and Merna Hatcher of Gering; and one brother-in-law, Lonnie Shryer of Grenada Hills, CA.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth.